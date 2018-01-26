NAMM 2018 first look video: Blackstar's Unity Pro is company's first ever bass amp

NAMM 2018: Blackstar Amplification, the UK firm originally founded largely by ex-Marshall staff just over a decade ago, has announced the Unity Pro Bass range, its first foray into the bass market.

Blackstar says that as the amps have been designed from the ground up by bass players, for bass players, simplicity and power are the range's key attributes.

The amps - which range from 30 Watts to 500 Watts - feature Blackstar's Response control allowing players to choose between the sound and feel of three power amp stages, shaping compression, natural drive and dynamics. Further refinement is then available via three distinct preamp voicings and a 3-band semi-parametric EQ.

Also announced, the Unity 250ACT powered cabinet can be linked to any model in the line to add 250W or more of active power.

Blackstar's Unity Pro Bass Range will be available from spring, at the following UK price points - we'll add US$ as soon as we get them confirmed.

UNITY 30: £199.00 - UNITY 60: £249.00 - UNITY 120: £329.00 - UNITY 250: £499.00 - UNITY 500: £579.00 - UNITY 250ACT: £379.00

Blackstar Unity range features

• Tonal flexibility – from valve grind to high-headroom clean

• Response control – 3 power amp stages to shape compression and feel

• Drive section – 3 overdrives (Overdrive / Distortion / Fuzz) with user-controllable blend

• Compressor and effects – Chorus and Sub-Octave

• Pro connectivity – balanced XLR, jack or USB are perfect for live, studio and home use

• Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet – connect to any amp in the Unity Bass Series for 250W of extra power

U30 Features

• 30 Watts • Custom designed 8" Speaker • 3 Voices – Classic, Modern, Overdrive • 4-band EQ with semi-parametric Mid • Footswitchable Overdrive and Chorus • Compressor • Input Gain with clip indication • Pad Switch for active / passive instruments • Master Volume • Link to Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet • MP3 / Line in • XLR + 1⁄4" Line Out / Headphones with independent level control

U60 Features

• 60 Watts • Custom designed 10" Speaker • 3 Voices – Classic, Modern, Overdrive • 4-band EQ with semi-parametric Mid • Footswitchable Overdrive and Chorus • Compressor • Input Gain with clip indication • Pad Switch for active / passive instruments • Master Volume • Link to Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet • MP3 / Line in • XLR + 1⁄4" Line Out / Headphones with independent level control

U120 Features

• 120 Watts • Custom designed Eminence 12" Opus Speaker • 3 Voices – Classic, Modern, Overdrive • 4-band EQ with semi-parametric Mid • Footswitchable Overdrive and Chorus • Compressor • Input Gain with clip indication • Pad Switch for active / passive instruments • Master Volume • Link to Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet • MP3 / Line in • XLR + 1⁄4" Line Out / Headphones with independent level control

U250 Features

• 250 Watts • Custom designed Eminence 15" Opus Speaker • 3 Voices – Classic, Modern, Flat • 3 Footswitchable Drives with user controllable blend – Overdrive / Distortion / Fuzz • 4-band EQ with semi-parametric Mid • Unique Response control – Linear, 6L6 and 6550 • Footswitchable Chorus and Sub-Octave with adjustable level control • Compressor • Input Gain with clip indication • Pad Switch for active / passive instruments • Master Volume • Link to Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet • USB audio out for direct recording • Series effects loop • MP3 / Line in • XLR + 1⁄4" Line Out / Headphones with independent level control • D.I. / cabinet emulated line outputs

U500 Features

• 500 Watts • Custom designed Eminence 2 x 10" Opus Speakers • 3 Voices – Classic, Modern, Flat • 3 Footswitchable Drives with user controllable blend – Overdrive / Distortion / Fuzz • 4-band EQ with semi-parametric Mid • Unique Response control – Linear, 6L6 and 6550 • Footswitchable Chorus and Sub-Octave with adjustable level control • Compressor • Input Gain with clip indication • Pad Switch for active / passive instruments • Master Volume • Link to Unity Bass Series Active Cabinet • USB audio out for direct recording • Series effects loop • MP3 / Line in n XLR + 1⁄4” Line Out / Headphones with independent level control • D.I. / cabinet emulated Line outputs

Active extension cabinet features

• 250 Watts • Custom designed Eminence 15" Opus speaker • Independent volume control • Combined XLR + 1⁄4" input allowing use with external preamps • Passive 1⁄4” input for use as a standard extension cabinet • XLR Through to chain together multiple Unity active cabinets