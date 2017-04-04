Musikmesse 2017: Italia unveils 3 new guitars and basses, including “the most tonally diverse six-string ever made”

PRESS RELEASE: Possibly the most tonally diverse six-string ever made, the new Imola Vario has some fresh, clean design changes, a redesigned body cavity for better tone as well as weight reduction, and even more tonal variation in the pickup configurations.

Classic-style 3-way switches split the bass and treble sides of all 3 Italia Duplex pickups (or to control the SIX mini pickups). An added 5-position rotary switch allows you to dial every combination imaginable.

With a Wilkinson WV6 vibrato system and Italia locking machine heads for superb return-to-zero performance, the Imola Vario is supplied with a padded gigbag and is available in Satin Yellow and Satin Purple finishes.