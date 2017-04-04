Musikmesse 2017: Italia unveils 3 new guitars and basses, including “the most tonally diverse six-string ever made”
The Italia job
MUSIKMESSE 2017: Italia has dropped a trio of quirky new designs, comprising the Imola Vario, Maranello Cavo bass and ITFJ6 Jeff Foskett Signature six-string.
The ITFJ6 is a six-string version of the 12-string made for Beach Boys guitarist Jeffrey Foskett last year, while the brand is touting the Imola Vario as “possibly the most tonally diverse six-string ever made”.
Read on for the lowdown on each model.
Italia Imola Vario
PRESS RELEASE: Possibly the most tonally diverse six-string ever made, the new Imola Vario has some fresh, clean design changes, a redesigned body cavity for better tone as well as weight reduction, and even more tonal variation in the pickup configurations.
Classic-style 3-way switches split the bass and treble sides of all 3 Italia Duplex pickups (or to control the SIX mini pickups). An added 5-position rotary switch allows you to dial every combination imaginable.
With a Wilkinson WV6 vibrato system and Italia locking machine heads for superb return-to-zero performance, the Imola Vario is supplied with a padded gigbag and is available in Satin Yellow and Satin Purple finishes.
Italia Maranello Cavo
PRESS RELEASE: Meanwhile the Maranello Cavo bass features a chambered mahogany body construction with Italia’s signature f-hole design, resulting in a stunningly classic vintage look.
The Cavo’s light weight, and 30” scale length make this a very comfortable instrument. Equipped with a pair of Italia Toaster bass humbuckers with master volume, tone and blend controls the Cavo is ideal for a wide range of styles.
Available in Racing Green or Trans Red finishes, the Cavo comes complete with padded bag.
Italia ITFJ6 Jeff Foskett Signature 6 String
PRESS RELEASE: Finally, following on from the success of his 12-string model last year, Italia are pleased to add the new ITFJ6 Jeff Foskett Signature 6 String.
Developed once again in conjunction with the longtime Beach Boys guitarist, the ITJF6 comes with three Wilkinson mini-humbuckers, with a master volume, tone, blend and separate middle pickup volume controls, for a wide variety of tonal options.
Finished in Pearl White with an Italia trapeze tailpiece, the ITFJ6 looks as stunning as it sounds and comes with padded bag.