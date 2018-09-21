MusicRadar hands-on: Moog DFAM

Simon Arblaster and Future Music Editor, Si Truss bring the beatdown with Moog’s Eurorack-friendly percussion synthesizer.

The perfect pairing to the Mother-32, not to mention anything else with patch-points, the DFAM adds to Moog’s growing range of semi-modular devices.

If you’re looking for a straight-up x0x-style drum machine then jog-on, because you won’t be getting any of that here. Instead, the DFAM exudes esoteric noise with superior low-end weight and pitchable tones suited to practically every genre known to humankind, as long it has roots in techno.