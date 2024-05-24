MusicRadar deals of the week: Up to 40% off pedals at Sweetwater, 30% off guitars at Fender and other Memorial Day highlights

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, discounts are coming in thick and fast. Over at Guitar Center, you can enjoy a generous discount of up to 35% on a wide range of gear from the biggest names in the business, including Fender, Boss, MXR, Korg, Alesis, and more.

Attention all stompbox enthusiasts! Sweetwater is currently offering a fantastic deal, with discounts of up to 40% on a wide range of pedals. You can take advantage of this generous offer to grab digital modellers from Neural DSP, top-quality overdrives from Walrus Audio, and a variety of other exciting options. It's the perfect opportunity to enhance your pedal collection and explore new sounds without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, Thomann has added a slew of new products to their massive 70th-anniversary sale, which sees new deals added each month until the end of September. The latest additions to the sale include a collection of PRS guitars, Blue Microphones and DW drum gear.

PRS SE McCarty 594: Was £899, now £549

The McCarty is a firm favourite of ours and now it's more affordable than ever! This all-mahogany, retro-inspired axe features the stunning 58/15 LT "S" pickup set, push/pull tone controls and a fiercely playable neck - and better yet, you can save £350 at Andertons.

Beyerdynamic DT770M: Was £193, now £122

Here at MusicRadar, we are big fans of Beyerdynamic's DT770M closed-back studio headphones, so you can imagine how excited we get when they go on sale. Save £71 at Andertons.

Blue Microphones Bluebird SL: £139 at Thomann

This stunning large-diaphragm condenser microphone combines retro looks with contemporary sound to deliver one of the best affordable studio mics on the market - and better yet, it's down to only £139 at Thomann.

SSL Manufacturer Focus Sale: Up to 92% off

Solid State Logic, the world's leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles, presents its brand new mixing bundle, complete with everything you need to nail your best mixes - and up to 92% off!

Fender Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off

From Kurt Cobain’s outlandish Jag-Stang to Steve Lacy’s People Pleaser Stratocaster, limited-edition Players, and a plethora of accessories, the Fender Memorial Day sale is full to the brim with exciting products – and all with up to 30% off. This sale runs until 28 May, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio's UAFX series has delivered some of our favourite pedals in recent memory and right now they are all on sale at Sweetwater!

Yamaha DBR12: Was $449.99, now $359.99

Topping our list of the best PA speakers on the market, the Yamaha DBR12 is portable, dependable, and more importantly, sounds incredible - and yes, you can save $90 right now at Musician's Friend.

Universal Audio UAD: Up to 87% off

Save up to a monumental 87% off a huge selection of Universal Audio's acclaimed UAD plugin range including instruments, effects, and bundles! With some classic UAD plugins coming in at only £29 / $29, this isn't one to be missed!

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: