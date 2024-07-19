MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a colossal £800 off Gibson Les Pauls, $500 off Breedlove acoustics and $200 off Roland synths

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Guitar Center has come through for the acoustic players, and is offering an unprecedented up to $500 off a range of Breedlove acoustics! From the budget-friendly Organic Wildwood Pro series to the top-tier Legacy All Koa models, this sale has something for everyone. It's a chance to own some of the most beautifully crafted acoustic guitars in the industry at a fraction of the original price.

At Sweetwater, it's all about music production with up to 90% off plugins from Native Instruments, Universal Audio, Toontrack and more. So if you're a budding home producer, this is the sale for you.

Meanwhile, pre-loved instrument specialists Reverb just slashed $100 off the brilliant Korg Drumlogue and $200 off the Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard.

Gibson Les Paul: Up to £800 off

The Gibson Les Paul is one of the most iconic guitars of all time and right now you can bag yourself one for a whole lot less. Right now Andertons have slashed up to £800 off select models including the Standard, Modern Lite and Special.

PRS SE Custom 24 Ruby: £200 off

We absolutely love the PRS SE Custom 24, and when it's on salewith a massive £200 off, you know we'll shout about it!

Casio Privia PX-870: Was £812, now $771

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with £41 off, you really can't go wrong.

Breedlove Oregon Concerto Myrtlewood: $500 off

This is one of Breedlove's most popular models - and for good reason. Featuring a smaller body but the projection of a dreadnought, this guitar is comfortable, extremely well made, stunning to look at and sounds incredible.

Roland RD-88: $1,299.99, $1,099.99

At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now you can save a whopping $200 at Guitar Center.

Roland JUNO-DS88: $1,199.99, $999.99

The JUNO-DS88 boasts a remarkable 88 weighted-action keys, making it the first of its kind in the storied history of the JUNO series. Roland's Ivory Feel-G keyboard with progressive hammer action perfectly complements the expressive new piano sounds, offering high-end touch and playability, all while keeping the instrument light and mobile.

American Ultra Jazzmaster: $2,299.99, $2,069.99

Fender's American Ultra series is home to some seriously rad guitars and basses! The American Ultra Jazzmaster is all about that "Modern D" neck profile, a tapered neck heel, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and excellent wiring options that will blow your mind with endless tonal possibilities - and you can now get 10% off over at Fender.com.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: