Musician's Friend has slashed $300 off a Gibson Les Paul right now!

The Gibson Les Paul truly is an icon. There haven't been many electric guitars that have had such a lasting effect on music. This striking single-cut is coveted worldwide for its stunning curves, endless sustain, and guttural tone. With Musician's Friend offering a rather substantial $300 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, you could now join the ranks of famous Les Paul players for a whole lot less.
The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V has everything you'd expect to see on a Les Paul - a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, mother of pearl Gibson logo, and a set of vintage-style pickups. Although there are a few differences that make this gorgeous guitar stand out from the crowd. Gone is the flashy flame maple in favor of mahogany - we must say we think this gives the guitar a tasteful new look.
The Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck give the Traditional Pro V a very contemporary feel, while the beautiful satin finish continues the understated and modern look.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: Was $1,899, now $1,599
Have you been waiting for the right time to get yourself a Les Paul? Well, now might be the time, as Musician's Friend has dropped the price of the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V to only $1,599! That's a mega saving of $300. This is a classy Les Paul that packs a punch, and at this price, it might just be the best Les Paul deal going right now. View Deal
Despite the name, this Les Paul has a few non-traditional secrets hidden under the hood. As well as the deep, punchy sound of humbuckers, you can also achieve those sparkling clean sounds, only available from single-coil guitars. The push/pull pots allow you to either coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity) the Tradbucker pickups. If that wasn't enough, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.
