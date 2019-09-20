Mr Black's family of small format pedals grows as the Mini Tremolo is unveiled

Mr Black sure has been busy downsizing the size of its guitar effects pedals of late. This past few months we have seen the Mini Octaves , the Mini Reverb, the Mini Vintage Chorus and Mini Echo-Delay waltzing off the Papa Black R&D workbench and onto our pedalboards.

And now here comes the Mini Tremolo.

It follows a similar format to Mr Black's other mini guitar effects and offers vintage tremolo tones with harmonic vibrato controls for further texturing your wobble with the sort of Leslie-esque tones you might be able to dial in on, say, a pre-CBS Fender Super.

It is a helluva a lot cheaper, too.

The controls are super simple: Intensity for the tremolo effect's depth/strength; Harmonics for dialling in harmonic vibrato; and Speed for setting the rate of the effect.

The Mini Tremolo is handmade in Portland, Oregon, is true bypass, takes a 9VDC input, and it's so small you can be pretty sure you can find the space for it.

You can pre-order the Mini Tremolo here at an introductory price of $99.95 (£85, €95 approx).