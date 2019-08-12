Mr Black lives large with Mini Octaves pedal

The latest in Mr Black’s growing family of mini effects pedals brings some polyphonic magic to the series by way of the Mini Octaves.

Handmade in Portland, Oregon, the Mini Octaves measures just 1.85” wide by 3.7” long and won’t take up much floor space. Nor will it take too much time to get to grips with.

The Mini Octaves can shift your signal up and down an octave, and applies a vibrato on the processed signal to give it a “subtle and gentle flutter.”

The controls are simple: sub, root and upper. The sub knob controls the lower octave, upper controls the higher octave, while root is your original signal. Mix and match to find the effect you need.

At noon, each control offers unity gain for its respective voicing, with a full clockwise rotation adding +3dB and a full counter-clockwise rotation shutting the signal out of the mix.

For example: Turn the root control fully counter-clockwise and it turns your original unprocessed signal off completely and the result is a super-weird effect of upper and lower octaves playing in unison.

The Mini Octaves is available to pre-order, shipping 23 August.

See Mr Black for more details.