The 14 best new guitar effects pedals of 2018

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new guitar effects pedals of 2018.

Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:

Read more: Walrus Audio Julia Analog Chorus/Vibrato

14. Hamstead Soundworks Odyssey

13. Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo

12. Source Audio Ventris Dual Reverb

11. Fender Pugilist Distortion

Kicking off the top 10 we have the HeadRush Gigboard...

We say: A scaled-down version of the company's Pedalboard, the Gigboard shines thanks to its easy-to-use touchscreen, while it boasts the same formidable quad-core processing as its big brother in order to deliver utterly convincing amp and effect modelling.