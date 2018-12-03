The 14 best new guitar effects pedals of 2018
10. HeadRush Gigboard
The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new guitar effects pedals of 2018.
Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:
14. Hamstead Soundworks Odyssey
13. Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo
12. Source Audio Ventris Dual Reverb
11. Fender Pugilist Distortion
Kicking off the top 10 we have the HeadRush Gigboard...
We say: A scaled-down version of the company's Pedalboard, the Gigboard shines thanks to its easy-to-use touchscreen, while it boasts the same formidable quad-core processing as its big brother in order to deliver utterly convincing amp and effect modelling.
9. Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal
We say: The much-hyped Plasma Pedal legitimately boasts a distortion sound never before available to guitarists, namely clipping caused by high-voltage discharges as the guitar signal is fed through a tube of xenon gas. It looks spectacular, and we found ourselves giggling with joy on first plugging it in.
8. Rainger-FX Reverb-X
We say: A comparatively tiny contender, the Rainger FX is a fully-featured oddball. Like the Météore, it doesn’t seek to provide pristine, studio reverb sounds, but instead seeks to tread darker and dirtier sonic territory.
Read the review: Rainger-FX Reverb-X review
7. EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids
We say: An incredibly comprehensive and inspiring array of studio quality flanger sounds crammed into a very approachable pedal.
Read the review: EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids review
6. Ibanez NTS Tube Screamer
We say: As the name implies, the goal of the Tube Screamer was to sound like an overdriven tube amp. Thanks to incorporating Korg’s Nutube vacuum tube into the circuit, this is now a reality.
As you play, you can see the tube responding to the attack, and the resulting sound is thick and harmonically rich.
Read the review: Ibanez NTS Tube Screamer review
5. Origin Effects RevivalDrive Custom
We say: A staggeringly versatile overdrive that delivers awe-inspiring amp-style tones. This pedal offers the sound and feel of a vintage amp, adaptable to work with any amp.
Read the review: Origin Effects RevivalDrive Custom review
4. Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor
We say: While it's not the easiest multi-effects to get to grips with, Boss's latest is the company's best yet, and a worthy competitor to Fractal and Line 6.
Read the review: Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor review
3. Line 6 HX Effects
We say: The rest of your pedals, analogue or digital, had better watch out: the HX Effects might just replace the lot.
Read the review: Line 6 HX Effects review
2. Mooer Preamp Live
We say: One of our standout stompboxes of NAMM 2018, the Preamp Live can be loaded with 12 independent preamp channels, from a choice of 50 via the supporting software and mobile apps, which operate using USB and Bluetooth.
For guitarists seeking to capture a colossal range of gig-friendly amp tones on a budget, it's a no-brainer.
Winner: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb
We say: A very efficient way to put some reverb on your ’board both in terms of cost and size. Compact size, a variety of reverb types and footswitchable performance options make this a tough one to beat.
Read the review: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb review