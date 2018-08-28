Review round-up: contemporary Tube Screamer-style overdrive pedals

The Ibanez Tube Screamer is the single most important overdrive pedal ever made.

Famed for its odd-order harmonics, mid-hump and versatility as a drive or boost, it’s been reissued in countless iterations by Ibanez, and has also been widely cloned and modded elsewhere.

In the early 1970s, when Susumu Tamura designed the visionary op-amp driven, symmetrical-clipping circuit that would become the TS808, he probably did not forsee its staggering popularity; after all, his original brief was simply to come up with an overdrive pedal to rival the Boss OD-1 and MXR Distortion+.

Today, we’ve brought together a selection of the most cutting-edge versions of the Tube Screamer family tree to show that there’s still plenty of life left in this workhorse design...