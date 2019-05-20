More

Mr Black goes old-school with Mini Vintage Chorus pedal

By (, )

BBD-style chorus and vibrato based on ’70s Ensemble designs

Mr Black has unveiled the Mini Vintage Chorus, a mini chorus pedal based on “the original late-’70s Ensemble chorus that started it all” (that’s the Boss CE-1 to you and me).

Like that iconic pedal, the Mini Vintage Chorus is a BBD-style pedal that delivers both chorusing and true pitch vibrato, controlled via mix, width and rate controls.

On the pedalboard logistics side, you’re looking at 9V DC power-supply operation, with a <60mA current draw, and standard input and output jacks.

The Mini Vintage Chorus is available to preorder now for $99 from Mr Black Pedals.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info