Moog shows us how to get the most out of Ableton Live's CV Tools

No sooner has Ableton released its CV Tools pack than Moog Music has popped up with five videos that'll help you get the most out of your hardware synths and the popular DAW.

With the aid of a compatible dc-coupled audio interface, you can receive and modulate CV between your modular system or other CV-based gear using Ableton Live.

Among tips for setting up and calibrating your system, Moog has also explored the potential to control your modular system with the Push MIDI controller.

Naturally, the Moog DFAM and Mother-32 have been deployed here, but there'll be plenty of tips that you'll be able to use on other hardware synthesizers, too.

Modulate your Eurorack format synthesizer using CV Tools’ CV LFO device and a dc-coupled audio interface. You can call up multiple CV modulators on a single audio track, stacking CV LFOs and Modulation Envelopes to create expressive analogue modulations.

Follow along to learn how to extract audio from a CV Tools sync’d Eurorack format synthesizer to design your own custom drum rack of synthesized drum samples.

Learn how to calibrate the CV Instrument device in Ableton’s CV Tools to control the oscillators of your Eurorack format synthesizer for spot-on tracking across multiple octaves.

Learn how to use the CV Instrument device in Ableton’s CV Tools pack to control your Eurorack format synthesizer from Ableton using analog Pitch and Gate control voltages.

Learn how to set up your Eurorack format synthesizer as an External Audio instrument in Ableton Live while syncing to Ableton’s clock using the CV Clock Out device from Ableton’s CV Tools.