Ableton's CV Tools are here to make it easier to use your modular and analogue gear with Live

Ableton has released CV Tools, a new pack of 10 Max for Live devices that generate or receive Pitch, Control, Clock and Trigger CV.

CV Tools enable you to receive and modulate CV between your modular or other CV-based gear and Ableton Live using a compatible dc-coupled audio interface. No other third-party gear is required.

If you haven’t yet joined the modular party, the Rotating Rhythm Generator and CV Utility devices can add modular-style workflow inside Live or to hardware setups that don’t use CV-based equipment. CV Tools includes instruments and a MIDI effect, as well as devices for synchronisation and modulation, and a utility.

CV Tools was developed with Skinnerbox. It's free for Live 10 Suite owners or those who own the standard Live 10 and Max for Live.

Find out more about all the CV Tools on the Ableton website.