Moog Music breaks its silence on rumours of layoffs at its US headquarters: “We are looking forward to getting past this painful phase with renewed energy and enthusiasm”

Following rumours that broke over the weekend, Moog Music has confirmed that a number of staff have been laid off at its Asheville, US headquarters and that it’s switching to a “hybrid approach” that will involve some of its products being assembled overseas.

In a statement sent to MusicRadar and others, Moog Music said: “We want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last several days to check in on us. As you probably know, it’s been a very hectic time at Moog. We’re making certain changes to ensure our long-term financial health and continued innovation and would like to share important and accurate information with you.

“First, our headquarters will remain in Asheville where we will continue to design, innovate, and manufacture instruments of the highest standard, such as Moog One, Minimoog Model D, legacy modular, and our newest innovative products, the first of which you will see early next year. We are also asking some of our overseas partners who we’ve worked with for years to help finish assembly on some products. This hybrid approach will allow us to get on strong financial footing and continue designing, building, and delivering quality musical instruments for years to come.”

The statement doesn’t address rumours that the majority of synth production will now move to Taiwan, but it does confirm that some current members of the Moog Music assembly team are being let go.

“Last week we made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our assembly team to better match our new approach,” it reads. “While this transition was challenging for everyone, substantial support, benefits, and healthcare was provided to those affected, easing their journey to new opportunities.”

The Asheville Citizen Times previously reported that around 30 Moog Music employees were laid off last week, and that this was in addition to the dozen or more who lost their jobs after the company was acquired by InMusic earlier this year.

Despite this recent turbulence, though, Moog Music remains optimistic: “We are looking forward to getting past this painful phase with renewed energy and enthusiasm. We believe the brightest days for Moog Music lie ahead and are excited about our vision for the future.

“Thank you for your continued trust and belief in Moog Music."