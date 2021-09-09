Moog’s Model 15 synth now runs as a VST plugin, meaning that Ableton Live owners can use it, too

Moog’s Model 15 iOS modular synth app made the leap to the Mac back in January , but there was a catch. Sadly for users of the likes of Ableton Live , only the AUv3 plugin standard was supported, meaning that DAW or other host compatibility was restricted to Logic Pro , GarageBand and MainStage.

Happily, this restriction has now been addressed. Thanks to a new wrapper - a free download from the Moog website - Model 15 will now run as a VST plugin, so users of non-Apple DAWs can join the party, too.

It can also run standalone, or as an effect in your existing audio chain.

That said, it looks like you still need to have macOS Big Sur installed, and Windows users are still left out in the cold.