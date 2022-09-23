Moog’s Model 10 is back again: modular synth reissue promises “purity of sound, speed, and simplicity”

Following a limited-time production run in 2019, Moog has now formally brought the Model 10 modular synth back into production.

First introduced in 1971, this compact, fully analogue instrument features 11 discrete modules, including the 907 Fixed Filter Bank and three 900 Series oscillators. It’s a simpler beast than the Model 15, its successor, and focuses on “purity of sound, speed, and simplicity”.

The new Model 10s are set to be built to order using the original engineering and manufacturing techniques and traditional wiring methods. Each module will be tested, finished with an aluminium panel and then placed in the custom wood, Tolex-wrapped cabinet.

There are several enhancements for the reissue, too, including an updated power supply that supports a wider range of selectable voltages (so users outside the US can power the synth without the need for an external step up/down transformer) and a redesigned rear panel with an updated main power switch, power lamp, power inlet, grounding lug, and voltage selector switch.

You can also expect improved calibration and tuning reliability and, reassuringly, the Model 10 is “internationally recognised as emission, radiation, and safety compliant,” which is a relief.

You can find out more about the Model 10 on the Moog (opens in new tab) website, but bear in mind that, if you want to buy one, you’ll have to shell out $11,999. Maybe we’ll wait for the iOS app version, then…