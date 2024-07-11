“It’s like having a compositional companion”: Moog’s Labyrinth synth finally breaks cover, and its dual generative sequencers give it a mind of its own

It’s become the worst-kept ‘secret’ in music technology, but for the benefit of those who haven’t clocked it yet, Moog has now officially announced its Labyrinth synth.

A semi-modular analogue machine, this represents a departure from past Moog instruments in that it offers a new voice architecture with unique oscillators, a different filter topology, wavefolding and parallel processing. There are dual generative sequencers, too, which can be intertwined for polyrhythmic expression.

• Read our Moog Labyrinth review

“Labyrinth is designed to be an engine of sonic exploration,” says Moog’s Rick Carl, System Architect and Lead Hardware Engineer on the new synth. “It allows users to create evolving sequences and rich timbres. It’s like having a compositional companion that navigates through a labyrinth of sound, constantly reconfiguring and surprising you with new sonic landscapes.”

Labyrinth comes in 60HP format can be used either standalone or part of a Eurorack setup. Its 32 patch points facilitate extensive modulation and routing options.

You can find out what we think of Labyrinth in our review, and get the official line on the Moog Music website.

(Image credit: Moog Music)