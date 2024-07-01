Watch the first videos of the leaked Moog Labyrinth synthesizer

Earlier this year, several forthcoming Moog products were leaked, including the Muse synthesizer and the Labyrinth, a semi-modular desktop synth in the same Eurorack-compatible format as the Mother-32, Subharmonicon and DFAM.

This weekend, the first videos of the Labyrinth were uploaded to YouTube; several videos featuring the instrument have been shared by user VM, who has 33 subscribers and only one previous video uploaded 14 years ago. (How VM got his hands on a Labyrinth remains a mystery.)

Another video has been shared by user Doug Llewellyn, who claims he stumbled on a vendor on eBay who had listed the as-yet-unannounced synthesizer for sale. In the video above, you can watch VM unboxing the Labyrinth, and the video below shows a 10-minute walkthrough and sound demo.

Described as a "parallel generative analogue synthesizer", Labyrinth is an unconventional instrument for Moog, making use of West Coast-style synthesis and a generative sequencer.

Labyrinth's architecture is based on two oscillators, a sine wave oscillator and a triangle wave LFO that can be used to modulate the first to achieve FM synthesis. Both of these can be run through a ring modulator, low-pass filter and a voltage-controlled wavefolder, another distinctly West Coast touch.

The synth is equipped with a rather unusual sequencer, which makes use of probability-based generative sequencing to create unpredictable and evolving patterns. Elsewhere, there's a 32-point patchbay that can be used to experiment with routing, modulate Labyrinth's parameters via the LFO, or hook it up with external gear.

We've no word yet on pricing or availability; when we know more, so will you.