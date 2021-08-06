Mooer unveils expanded, feature-stacked X2 versions of its D7 delay and R7 reverb

Mooer Audio has reached into its mini guitar effects pedal range, plucked out a reverb and delay, and upsized and upgraded them with a more expansive array of features for its X2 stompbox series.

The violet R7 X2 reverb pedal and pastel pink D7 X2 delay pedal arrive with dual-footswitch enclosures and an array of 14 core sounds per pedal – with seven LEDs arranged down the side of the pedal to let players know which effect is selected.

Both allow players to save their favourite sounds to presets and offer full stereo operation. On the D7 X2, the second footswitch functions as a tap tempo, while the R7 X2's second footswitch activates an infinite trails mode for the reverb for creating a heady wash of ambience, with both featuring a Trail On mode for adjusting how the repeats and reverb fade out.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Mooer Audio might have increased the size of these pedals but it is still packing a lot of functionality into a very small footprint. LEDs are positioned over both footswitches to let you know which mode is active, with the LED above the D7 X2's Tap footswitch indicating the tap tempo speed.

In normal mode, the Save switch lets players switch between each of the 14 onboard effects, while pressing both footswitches simultaneously places the pedals into a preset rolling mode in which the footswitch LED and save button will blink in red, allowing you to use the footswitches to cycle through stored sounds.

Should you adjust a parameter, the LED will blink, indicating the tweak, and you can store it via the Save button.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

The D7 X2 more than doubles its smaller sibling's effects lineup and they range from commonly used delay types to more experimental sounds. You can dial in digital emulations of old-school tape echo and analog delays, bring some modulation into play, a step-phaser, or even add a fuzz effect to your repeats.

The Low-Bit delay integrates a degree of signal decay that can be extended into white noise, while the Rainbow delay allows you to play with the stutter-speed and add pitch-shifting warble to the repeats.

On each of the delay types, the Tweak 1 and Tweak 2 dials control a separate parameter unique to the effect, or simply control low and high-cut on the digital and analogue delays.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Similarly, the R7 X2 offers a whopping complement of reverb sounds, pulling from the algorithmic engine of the A7 Ambiance and R7 Reverb pedals It has controls for High Cut, Low Cut, an EQ Mix knob, and Decay and Pre-delay dials.

No prices have been released for the R7 X2 Reverb and D7 XR Delay, but for more information, head over to Mooer Audio.