Mooer GE150 amp modeller and multi-FX review

What is it?

Combining a maximum of signal processing features into a portable unit and and pricing it competitively, the Mooer GE150 succeeds Mooer Audio's GE100 and positions itself against the likes of the Boss GT-1 and the more expensive Line 6 Helix Stomp.

Much like a scaled down version of the Mooer GE300, the GE150 organises all its digitally created effects and amp modelling profiles into categories it calls effects blocks. The GE150 has nine in total. There you'll find reverb, delay, modulation, overdrive/distortion, all the amp models and cabinet simulations, wah and noise gate. Mooer say that, all in, you get 151 effects options with the unit.

As for cab sims, there is an impulse response loader so you can swap out any presets you don't like with your preferred third-party IRs.

The looping function can record loops up to 80 seconds long and is activated by one of the two footswitches on the unit. The other controls the onboard tuner.

The GE150 comes with a programmable footswitch, with a tap tempo function for configuring your time sensitive effects, and ships with a whole host of presets already programmed. The expression pedal allows you to quickly cycle through parameters.

Elsewhere, there is a metronome with 10 different options, and 40 drum rhythms – making the GE150 an excellent practice tool.

Connectivity-wise, you've got an On-The-Go USB connection for smartphones and tablets, and there is a headphones output for silent practice.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Performance and verdict

If we needed convincing that the Mooer GE150 offered outstanding value for money, even a cursory trawl through the 200 presets onboard did the job. It is indeed scaled down from the GE300's slate, with around half as many models on offer, but we think we have the cream of the crop here, and certainly more than enough to satisfy the vast majority of players.

Standouts include the Mesa Mk3 and Jazz 120 models on the clean side and chuggers will rejoice in the 5150 and Engl Powerball sounds, but tweak-freaks will be slightly limited in comparison to GE300 owners, with only three or four parameters, and we're not fans of the pitch shifter. Elsewhere, however, the delays and reverbs are more than respectable offerings.

We don't hesitate to recommend the GE150 if you're searching for a first or new multi-effects, particularly if versatility and credible tones are more of a priority than soundscaping.

MusicRadar verdict: Another stunner from Mooer. At this price, you can't get better amp-modelled sounds.

Specifications