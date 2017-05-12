Mooer Ocean Machine - MusicRadar hands-on

Chinese effects giant Mooer has really stepped up its game in recent months, and its collaborative effort with Devin Townsend has produced the company's most heavily featured stompbox yet, the Ocean Machine delay, reverb and looper.

In this video demo, Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster dive in deep with the all-powerful pedal, investigating its gargantuan ambient tones.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff

MORE INFO: NAMM 2017 hands-on review: Mooer Devin Townsend signature Ocean Machine

Mooer officially launches Devin Townsend Ocean Machine delay, reverb and looper effects pedal

In case you've missed any of our previous hands-on guitar vids (where have you been?), you can catch up below.