Fender unveils wi-fi, Bluetooth-enabled Mustang GT guitar amps - world-first hands-on video demo

They've been a short while coming, but Fender has announced details on its Mustang GT guitar amp range, which packs both Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity - and we have a world-first hands-on video demo.

The amps integrate with Fender's new Tone app (available on iOS and Android), which allow guitarists to create and share presets, as well as wirelessly alter amp parameters.

Three combos are available: the tabletop 2x6” GT 40, and the gig-ready 1x12” GT 100 and 2x12” GT 200, all of which feature Celestion full-range Special Design speakers.

Fender's Generation Three modelling is onboard, and serves up 21 amp models, as well as over 45 effects and a fully functional looper, controlled via a footswitch that's available separately (and included with the GT 200).

Further connectivity is offered around the rear of the amps, which all feature USB recording functionality, while the 100 and 200 pack XLR line outs and effects loops.

Guitarists can create setlists from custom preset groups, while Fender has also included tone tips, offering advice for beginners on amps, effects and signal chain basics.

What's more, The Big F has secured artists as diverse as Grimes, Joe Bonamassa, Josh Klinghoffer and Scott Ian to create playlists for the amps, and we can expect plenty more to come.

Fender's Mustang GT amps are available right now at the following price points:

Mustang GT 40 £195/$249

Mustang GT 100 £325/$399

Mustang GT 200 £440/$599

Head over to Fender Tone for more info.