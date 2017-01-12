NAMM 2017: Mooer officially launches Devin Townsend Ocean Machine delay, reverb and looper effects pedal

NAMM 2017: We've been watching the development of Mooer and Devin Townsend's all-encompassing Ocean Machine delay, reverb and looper pedal closely, and after a year of development, the company has now finally confirmed its spec list ahead of NAMM.

Here's the info straight from Mooer:

2 independent DELAYS with 17 different delay types, 0-2 seconds of delay time, tap tempo, sub division, and optional ping pong effect

A high fidelity spacious REVERB with 9 different reverb types and shimmer effect

An audio looper with 32 MB of storage memory providing a total of up to 60

seconds of recording time and half speed / reverse effects

All basic delay and reverb parameters can be adjusted via dedicated control knobs for fast and easy adjustment on the fly and Programmable order of effects chain

8 banks with 3 presets on each, providing a total of 24 preset spaces

Watch the man himself take you through an earlier prototype in the demo above.

What's more, the pedal is set to retail for $299-350 (around £250). Add that to the $99 price tag that adorns the company's impressive new micro preamp pedals, and Mooer is looking like a serious contender at NAMM indeed. We'll have more from the show.