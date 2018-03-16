Monade Sounds’ Pure707 plugin offers clean and resampled TR drum machine sounds

Having previously released TR-909 and TR-606 emulations, Monade Sounds has now turned its attention to the TR-707. Released in 1985, this has been used by a diverse range of artists, with everyone from Phil Collins to Aphex Twin succumbing to its rhythmic charms.

The Pure707 provides not only a collection of pristine 707 samples, but also a set of resampled sounds that were created using vintage samplers and machines. These include the Akai MPC60, an old PC, the NES, Sega’s Master System and various tube amps. There’s also a compressor and 16 outputs for routing flexibility.

Pure707 is available now for PC and Mac as a VST/AU plugin from the Monade Sounds website. It costs $19.