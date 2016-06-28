Monade Sounds offers free and paid-for 909 plugins

Having recently unveiled a TR-606 emulation, Monade Sounds has now moved onto one of Roland's more well-known drum machines and released the Pure909 plugin.

A sample-based version of the Roland TR-909, this contains not only an original 909 kit but also 19 additional kits that were processed through vintage gear. There's a compressor, a sub effect for the bass drum, a reverb for the hi-hats and a choice of stereo and multi-outputs.

Available as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac, Pure909 is available now from the Monade Sounds website. The regular price is $16, but it can currently be had for $12.

Monade Sounds is also offering you a free version - the Mini909. This loses many of the features of the full plugin, but does contain a complete 909 kit.