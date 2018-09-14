Yamaha’s MODX is a new mid-priced synth with the Montage's sound engine

Yamaha has unveiled a brand new mid-priced synthesizer workstation, the MODX. This replaces the MOFX in the company's product range.

The MODX will be powered by the same synth engine that's found in the flagship Montage . So, that's an AWM2 (Advanced Wave Memory 2) sampling and synthesis engine and eight-operator FM-X engine.

The AWM2 section can have up to eight elements, made up of either sample waveforms or oscillators, and is 128-voice polyphonic. The FM-X engine offers eight-operator FM synthesis with 88 algorithms and 64-voice polyphony. Via Yamaha’s online converter app, the MODX can load patches from the company’s classic FM synths, such as the DX7.

The MODX also features Yamaha’s Motion Control system and Super Knob controller. This is effectively a multi-use macro controller that can handle complex automation and morphing between layers. For more detailed parameter editing and control, the MODX includes a 7-inch central touchscreen. There’s also a complex arpeggio system and multiple performance ‘scenes’ to aid live playing.

Along with its built-in sample library, the MODX contains 1GB flash memory for user sample upload. It’s expandable, with more sound content available from Yamaha and compatibility with the Soundmondo app, too.

Alongside a built-in 2-in/10-out audio interface, the synth has 13 insert effects, including analogue-style delay and reverb, amp sims, sidechain effects and performance tools like vinyl brake, bit crushing and a Spiralizer pitchshift effect.