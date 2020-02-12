Mike Portnoy smashes Rush classics on a tiny kid's kit - literally

You won't be surprised to hear that prog drumming titan Mike Portnoy is a huge Neil Peart fan.

“Neil was one of my biggest heroes of all time and this is what you give me to work with?” Portnoy said, when Loudwire set him up with a tiny seven-piece kid's set to play some of his favourite Rush parts.

Naturally, though, he smashes it, figuratively and literally, in a game of 'Name that Peart part'.

While the resulting mayhem is all in good fun, Portnoy felt Peart's loss keenly, and the diminutive kit itself, now signed by Portnoy, is being auctioned off with proceeds going to the American Brain Tumor Association. To bid on the kit click here.

“Losing Neil has been truly devastating and heartbreaking and I don’t want to make light out of that," said Portnoy.

"To get serious for a moment, we are going to auction this off. I’m gonna sign it and the proceeds for this are going to go toward brain cancer research.

"I just wanted to say, Neil, rest in peace. You’ll always be my hero and I love you. Thank you for everything.”