Mick Fleetwood describes continuing with Fleetwood Mac as “unthinkable” after the loss of Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer, Mick Fleetwood has opened up on the band’s future following the loss of Christine McVie, who passed away in November 2022, aged 79.

Talking to reporters from the LA Times at the Grammy Awards on Feb 5, Fleetwood said, “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

He went on to explain that - if it is indeed the end of Fleetwood Mac - that doesn’t mean retirement for himself or the rest of the band members (Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn) yet. “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with.” before jokingly adding, “Anyone out there?”.

The Grammy Awards 2023 saw Mick Fleetwood joined by Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt to perform the McVie-penned Fleetwood Mac ballad, Songbird in tribute to Christine McVie.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a joint statement on the announcement of her death, saying, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. 

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. 

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Shortly after McVie's death, Mick Fleetwood took to social media to pay his own tribute, writing, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. 

"Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound…they fly to me.” 

