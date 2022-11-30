Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies, aged 79

Christine McVie, singer, songwriter and keyboard player with Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.

A statement on her Facebook page reads: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

More soon...