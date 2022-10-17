High school students cover Michael Jackson’s thriller using 11 vintage and modern synths

Why didn’t our school have a Roland Juno-60?

It’s that time of the year when covers of Michael Jackson’s Thriller pop up from every avenue of the internet - even former S Club 7 members are getting in on the act - but we reckon that 2022 will struggle to serve up a better one than this synth-loaded effort from the students at Jessheim high school in Norway.

What’s most remarkable is the amount and quality of the gear on show here - everything from vintage synths such as Roland’s Juno-60 and Jupiter-6 to modern machines including ASM’s HydraSynth and the Arturia MicroBrute. Look out for an Ensoniq SQ-1, Casio CZ-1000, Yamaha SY99 and Korg X50 on the stage, too.

In short, this would appear to be a seriously well-funded school music department. Certainly compared to ours, which could afford little more than a couple of Yamaha Portasound keyboards and a glockenspiel.

Dressed in suitably spooky attire, the nine students involved do a great job behind the keys, drums and congas, with Michael Jackson’s vocal being the only part of the original track to be used.

A special shout out to the video editor, too, particularly for the bloodbath ending that we’re not sure the drummer actually survived…

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

