Memorymoog Plus synth up for grabs in latest Bob Moog Foundation raffle

For as little as $25 you could be in with a chance of winning one Memorymoog Plus, courtesy of the Bob Moog Foundation in its annual raffle.

The Memorymoog Plus on offer, with the serial number 2641, was built at Moog Music's Buffalo, NY factory and is valued at in excess of $10,000.

Donated to the Bob Moog Foundation by supporter Lee Keeley, this particular model is described as being in “excellent technical and physical condition” after having been serviced by vintage synth specialist Wes Taggart.

You might want to get in there quick, though, as the raffle will close when all 4,000 tickets are sold. However, should this number not be reached, then tickets will be on sale until 11:59pm (EST) on 6 September 2017.

Tickets are priced at $25 each, five for $100, or 10 for $200, and can be purchased through the Foundation's website.

Memorymoog specifications

Six-voice polyphonic synthesizer with three oscillators per voice

Each oscillator's waveforms can be combined

18 oscillators can be tuned in 5 seconds or under with the Auto Tune function

Oscillator Sync

Monophonic mode with user-allocated oscillator count... up to 18 oscillators!

True Moog 24dB per octave filter (one for each voice, for a total of 6!)

Programmable arpeggiator

100 patch storage slots

Multi-destination Independent LFO with a variety of waveforms, including Sample and Hold.

ADSR envelopes for filter and amp

100 patch memory driven by a 0-9 a-d keypad with a massive LED patch number readout

Interfacing including the ability to drive a monosynth from the highest note played from either CV/Gate or CV/S-Trig

Original factory programs designed by Wendy Carlos, Tom Coster, Herb Deutsch, Larry Fast, Jan Hammer, Don Airey, and Dominic Milano

PLUS features include