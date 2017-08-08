Memorymoog Plus synth up for grabs in latest Bob Moog Foundation raffle

For as little as $25 you could be in with a chance of winning one Memorymoog Plus, courtesy of the Bob Moog Foundation in its annual raffle.
The Memorymoog Plus on offer, with the serial number 2641, was built at Moog Music's Buffalo, NY factory and is valued at in excess of $10,000.
Donated to the Bob Moog Foundation by supporter Lee Keeley, this particular model is described as being in “excellent technical and physical condition” after having been serviced by vintage synth specialist Wes Taggart.
You might want to get in there quick, though, as the raffle will close when all 4,000 tickets are sold. However, should this number not be reached, then tickets will be on sale until 11:59pm (EST) on 6 September 2017.
Tickets are priced at $25 each, five for $100, or 10 for $200, and can be purchased through the Foundation's website.
Memorymoog specifications
- Six-voice polyphonic synthesizer with three oscillators per voice
- Each oscillator's waveforms can be combined
- 18 oscillators can be tuned in 5 seconds or under with the Auto Tune function
- Oscillator Sync
- Monophonic mode with user-allocated oscillator count... up to 18 oscillators!
- True Moog 24dB per octave filter (one for each voice, for a total of 6!)
- Programmable arpeggiator
- 100 patch storage slots
- Multi-destination Independent LFO with a variety of waveforms, including Sample and Hold.
- ADSR envelopes for filter and amp
- 100 patch memory driven by a 0-9 a-d keypad with a massive LED patch number readout
- Interfacing including the ability to drive a monosynth from the highest note played from either CV/Gate or CV/S-Trig
- Original factory programs designed by Wendy Carlos, Tom Coster, Herb Deutsch, Larry Fast, Jan Hammer, Don Airey, and Dominic Milano
PLUS features include
- MIDI Interface
- Basic polyphonic and monophonic sequencer, the latter of which controls an externally interfaced monophonic synthesizer (via rear panel CV/gate/trigger jacks)
- More stable oscillators