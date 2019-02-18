Mellotronics Streetlytron Pro promises the most authentic Mellotron emulation on iOS

The Mellotronics Streetlytron Pro from Omenie has been developed with Streetly, the original creators of the Mellotron, and as such, is touted as being the “most authentic Mellotronics experience for your iPhone and iPad.”

The iOS app involves the use of Streetly’s original production master tapes, which also come with its $8k M4000 model, as part of the 90 tapes that are included with Streetlytron Pro (see the complete voice list below).

Every control is accessible via MIDI, or you can perform via the on-screen three-octave keyboard. The Streetlytron features a “gorgeous, silky-smooth, ultra-musical reverb unit”, that promises to generate “immense spaces”. You’re also afforded eight programmable preset slots, voice selection, detune, pitch and tone controls.

Virtual MIDI, AudioBus and Inter-App Audio are all supported in Mellotronics Streetlytron Pro , which is available on the App Store now for $24.99/£23.99.

There are no in-app purchases, but this does mean you will need 1.7GB free on your chosen device for the installation.

Streetlytron Pro complete voice list

Strings

M300A Violins

M300B Violin

MKII 3 Violins

Harry 3 Violins

String Section

Soft String Section

New String Section

Sad Strings

Cello

Two Cellos Paravicini

Three Cellos Louise

Pizzi Cello

Orchestra

Watcher Mix

Vox Humana

Eight Voice Choir

Boys Choir

Female Choir

Male Choir

Russian Choir

Birotron Choir

Female Solo

Harry Male Solo

Brass

MKII Brass

GC3 Brass

Miller Brass

2 Trombone 2 Trumpet

Trumpet

Trombone

Harry Open Trombone

Harry Muted Trombone

MKI French Horn

Woodwind/Reeds

MKII Flute

MKI Clarinet

Cor Anglais

Oboe

Bassoon

Tenor Sax

2 Alto 2 Tenor

Harry Alto Sax

Harry Bass Clarinet

Harry Four Saxes

Woodwind

Keyboards

MKII Piano

Harry Piano

Harpsichord

Harry Accordion

Organs

Church Organ

Wilden Organ

St Just in Roseland Gamba+Celeste

St Just in Roseland Gamba+Lieblich

St Just in Roseland Swell 8' + 4' + 2

St Just in Roseland Swell Reeds

St Just in Roseland Great 8' + 4' + 2

St Just in Roseland Great Organ (no Brass)

St Just in Roseland Full Organ

Mallets

Celeste

Vibes

Harry Vibes

Harry Marimba

Plucked strings/Guitars

MKII Elec Gtr

Hawaiian Guitar

MKII Mandolin

Harry Mandolin

Caitlin Downie Soprano Voice

Mmm soft

Aah soft

Aah Mezzo

Aah Forte

Eee Mezzo

Eee Forte

Ooh Mezzo

Ooh Forteh

Staccato Aah

Staccato Eee

Staccato Ooh

Ensemble Soft

Ensemble Mezzo

Ensemble Forte

Ensemble Staccato

Clare Lindley Violin Collection

Bow Soft

Bow Soft Vibrato

Bow No Vibrato

Bow Vibrato

Bow Tremolo

Bow Ensemble Soft

Bow Ensemble

Bow Ensemble Vibrato

Spiccato

Pizzicato

Bonus