MeldaProduction’s MonasteryGrand is a free multi-gigabyte piano for your DAW

It turns out that not only is the city of Pilsen the Czech beer capital, but it’s also home to a rather lovely grand piano (consider our plane tickets booked). What’s more, MeldaProduction has seen fit to carefully sample this - the piano, not the beer - and to give the resulting instrument, MonasteryGrand, away for free.
The real piano is located in a local monastery - hence the name - was sampled using 16 microphones. The recording sessions yielded around 50GB of sound data, which was processed and distilled into a 3GB library.
You can mix between three mics and there are various tweakable parameters. You’ll find delay, reverb, compressor and enhancer effects, plus automatic harmony generation and a ‘Creative’ unit that lets you use four resonators and a filter to radically transform the sound.
You can download MonasteryGrand for free from the MeldaProduction website. In order to run it, you’ll also need to download the MSoundFactory instrument to host it - this is also free.