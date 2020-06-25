MeldaProduction’s MonasteryGrand is a free multi-gigabyte piano for your DAW

It turns out that not only is the city of Pilsen the Czech beer capital, but it’s also home to a rather lovely grand piano (consider our plane tickets booked). What’s more, MeldaProduction has seen fit to carefully sample this - the piano, not the beer - and to give the resulting instrument, MonasteryGrand, away for free.

The real piano is located in a local monastery - hence the name - was sampled using 16 microphones. The recording sessions yielded around 50GB of sound data, which was processed and distilled into a 3GB library.

You can mix between three mics and there are various tweakable parameters. You’ll find delay, reverb, compressor and enhancer effects, plus automatic harmony generation and a ‘Creative’ unit that lets you use four resonators and a filter to radically transform the sound.