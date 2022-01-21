The Meinl Drum Tech Kit could help save your gig or rehearsal

If you’ve ever found yourself part-way through a gig, or using a house kit at a rehearsal space where you wouldn’t brave drinking the water, let-alone ask for specific spare parts, you’ll know the pain of not having any spares to hand.

The new drum tech kit from Meinl seeks to eliminate some of these problems, with a 40-piece collection of essentials ranging from washers to snare cords to get you out of a jam while you, er…jam.

(Image credit: Meinl)

It comes packaged in a handy, separated container that can fit in the spare pockets of your drum cases, and will also double as the ideal place to put the ‘other’ stuff you take to a gig.

Inside, there are 40 essentials including a drum key, multiple tension rods for drums and hardware, cymbal felts, hi-hat felts, wingnuts, cymbal rivets, snare cords, screws, even some Meinl Drum Honey for dampening.

The Meinl Drum Tech Kit is available to order now.