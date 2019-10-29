Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is selling a whole bunch of gear on Reverb.com

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is selling nearly 150 items of gear on Reverb.com, including 20 of his signature electric guitars, several Zoom G2.1DM signature effects pedals and an Akai MPC1000 drum machine that's signed by Mustaine himself.

Mustaine says there is a lot of gear with a lot of history that has been salvaged from storage.

"When you've been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear," he told Reverb.com. "They're great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing – but I've got more than I could possibly use myself. I owe so much to my fans – if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't even have all this gear. I'd rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust."

The items being sold include a signed Furman PL-8 Power Conditioner amp, Shure Wireless Megadeth Transmitter Systems with signed cases, and a number of acoustics.

But it's guitars such as his 1987 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Holy Grail V 2007 Signature Silver V prototype, a Signature Silver Burst VMNT, and a heavily-toured Signature Stealth VMNT that will really cause heads to explode amongst Mega-fans.

Image 1 of 5 Dave Mustaine's signature Dean Zero Korina (#10 of 50) (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 5 1987 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Holy Grail V (#1 of 33), (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 5 A seven-piece DDrum drum kit with featuring Peace Sells... cover art on the kick (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 5 One of several Fractal Axe-FX II units up for sale (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 5 of 5 A Marshall EL34 100/100 Dual Monoblock amp (Image credit: Reverb.com)

“I have a lot, a lot, a lot of gear," says Mustaine. "I’ve got a lot of double-neck guitars, I’ve got a lot of prototype stuff. I’ve got absolutely killer collector’s item stuff for the right guy. For me, my job is to put everything I can into this guitar so that when it gets put in somebody else’s hands, I can say, 'This is the guitar that wrote Holy Wars.'"

Dave Mustaine is currently undergoing treatment for throat cancer, which has curtailed Megadeth's touring plans for 2019 but hasn't stopped the band from working on a follow-up album to 2016's Dystopia.

The Official Dave Mustaine Reverb Shop goes live on Monday 4 November.

See Reverb for more details and to sign up for an email alert as soon as the sale begins.