Megadeth's Dave Mustaine reveals throat cancer diagnosis

Megadeth singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine has revealed that he's beginning treatment for throat cancer in a statement posted on Facebook.

Mustaine's statement reads: “I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before.

“I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

“Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be on megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.”

Mustaine adds: “Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon.”