Massive savings on Krotos plugins at Plugin Boutique - it's a sound designers' delight

Up to 50% off bundles and individual plugins

Krotos Black Friday bundle deals
(Image credit: Krotos)

Any sound designers worth their salts are aware of the fine work done by the developers at Krotos. These fine purveyors of tools for post-production and game audio engineers have plugins slashed in half at Plugin Boutique this Cyber Weekend. These post-Black Friday plugin deals are bound to get any sound artist's creative juices flowing.

The picks of the bunch are the bundled offers which include the Everything Bundle 2 which, as the name suggests, is the whole Krotos collection of plugins which is now 49% off at £1,995,95. However, there are some cheaper deals to be had too.

The biggest savings can be found in both Sound Design and Sound Design 2 bundles, with 50% taken off the full price, now £439.96 and £920.95 respectively.

The Sound Design bundle includes the Dehumaniser 2, Weaponiser Fully Loaded and Reformer Pro plugins, whereas the Sound Design 2 bundle adds to these with the inclusion of Igniter Full Tank. You're also treated to extra bundled sample content in both offers too.

Krotos Everything Bundle 2: was £2,399, now £1,995,95
Get your hands on the complete collection of sound design tools from Krotos and save over £1,000 this Cyber Weekend. The collection includes both versions of Dehumaniser, fully-loaded versions of Weaponiser and Igniter, Reformer Pro, Concept 2 and Simple Concept plugins. Buy now from Plugin Boutique and save yourself 49%.

Krotos Sound Design Bundle 2: was £1,842, now £920.95
Improving on the original Sound Design Bundle with the addition of Igniter Full Tank, you now have a full vehicular audio toolset at your disposal. This pack of plugins with Reformer Pro, Weaponiser Fully Loaded and Dehumaniser 2  already included is 50% off, nearly saving you a grand.

Krotos Sound Design Bundle: was £880.80, now £439.96
For the more cost-conscious sound designers who find themselves only needing character-based sound design tools, the Krotos Sound Design Bundle is ideal with its inclusion of Dehumaniser 2, Weaponiser Fully Loaded and Reformer Pro.

Simon Fellows
Simon Fellows

When Simon's childhood classical guitar teacher boasted he 'enjoyed a challenge', the poor man had no idea how much he'd underestimated the scale of the task ahead. Despite Simon's lack of talent, the experience did spark a lifelong passion for music. His classical guitar was discarded for an electric, then a room full of electrics before Simon discovered the joys of keys. Against all odds, Simon somehow managed to blag a career as a fashion journalist, but he's now more suitably employed writing for MusicRadar and Guitar World. When not writing or playing, he can be found terrifying himself on his mountain bike.
