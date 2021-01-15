Martin announces the Grand J-16E 12-string, plus new Road Series and StreetMaster models for 2021

Gear 2021: One of our first stops at NAMM is the Martin booth, but with no physical show this year, we’ll settle for an announcement of a number of new acoustic guitars instead. As well as the already-announced Martin David Gilmour signature models, Martin has today lifted the lid on a flurry of new guitars.
Starting with the Grand J-16E 12-string, we get a spruce-topped big-bodied 12-stringer with satin-finished East Indian rosewood back and sides. Of course, it includes Martin’s scalloped X-bracing, promising to “create beautifully resonant tone that fills the room even when unplugged.”
As mentioned, it’s an electro, and comes fitted with a Fishman Matrix VT Enhance preamp system.
Martin Road Series Ziricote GPC-13E
Martin Road Series Ziricote D-13E
The Road Series gets two new ziricote additions in the shape of the GPC-13E and D-13E. Both models feature a ziricote veneer on the back and sides. Not familiar? Martin describes it as “a tonewood with a deeply layered grain that has a mesmerizing mix of light tones and dark veins and a majestic, cathedral-like look”.
The GPC-13E features a cutaway Grand Performance body while the D-13E is a non-cutaway electro, with spruce tops and Fishman MX-T electronics on board each model.
It’s not all about the extra strings and fancy woods, though. Martin has rewarded the little guys with an addition to its affordable StreetMaster range in the DJR-10E.
This Dreadnought Junior comes with sapele construction throughout (including a distressed finish that we think looks great), a thinner body and 24” scale-length neck for added playing comfort.
The pickup system is a Fishman Sonitone USB making it ready for both the stage and your home studio.