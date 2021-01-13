Comfortably strum: Martin announces David Gilmour signature D-35 and 12-string acoustic guitars

GEAR 2021: Martin has revealed D-35 David Gilmour Custom Signature Edition six-string and 12-string acoustic guitars. Limited edition runs of just 250 guitars in total and inspired by the two key acoustic models from Gilmour's career with Pink Floyd.

(Image credit: Martin)

Both originals played a starring role on Pink Floyd's classic Wish You Were Here album and sold in Gilmour's $21.5million charity auction (a new world record for a Martin guitar) at Christie's in 2019. The 1969 D-35 sold for $1,095,000 1971 Martin D-12-28 sold for $531,000.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

(Image credit: Martin)

Gilmour's original 1969 D-35 was his main recording and songwriting acoustic for over 40 years and h'll be using this signature model going forwards.

These signature models are the first D-35s that will be made with sinker mahogany, chosen by Gilmour for its "warm, rich tones and exquisitely beautiful grain".

(Image credit: Martin)

Top is an Adirondack spruce Vintage Tone System with antique while binding and a vintage gloss finish.

(Image credit: Martin)

Tuners are Waverly Relic Nickel while the the neck shape and fingerboard pattern here is unique to Gilmour's specification with a special stamp on the reverse of the headstock.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Martin) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Martin) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Martin) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Martin) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Martin)

The partnership will support the David Gilmour Charitable Foundation. All guitars will be signed by David Gilmour and priced at $5,499.

(Image credit: Martin)

The D-35 David Gilmour 12 String again uses sinker mahogany for its neck, back and sides with a Carpathian spruce top.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Martin) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Martin)

The limited run will be signed by Gilmour and priced at $5,499 each.