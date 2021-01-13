Comfortably strum: Martin announces David Gilmour signature D-35 and 12-string acoustic guitars

GEAR 2021: Martin has revealed D-35 David Gilmour Custom Signature Edition six-string and 12-string acoustic guitars. Limited edition runs of just 250 guitars in total and inspired by the two key acoustic models from Gilmour's career with Pink Floyd.
Both originals played a starring role on Pink Floyd's classic Wish You Were Here album and sold in Gilmour's $21.5million charity auction (a new world record for a Martin guitar) at Christie's in 2019. The 1969 D-35 sold for $1,095,000 1971 Martin D-12-28 sold for $531,000.
• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
Gilmour's original 1969 D-35 was his main recording and songwriting acoustic for over 40 years and h'll be using this signature model going forwards.
These signature models are the first D-35s that will be made with sinker mahogany, chosen by Gilmour for its "warm, rich tones and exquisitely beautiful grain".
Top is an Adirondack spruce Vintage Tone System with antique while binding and a vintage gloss finish.
Tuners are Waverly Relic Nickel while the the neck shape and fingerboard pattern here is unique to Gilmour's specification with a special stamp on the reverse of the headstock.
The partnership will support the David Gilmour Charitable Foundation. All guitars will be signed by David Gilmour and priced at $5,499.
The D-35 David Gilmour 12 String again uses sinker mahogany for its neck, back and sides with a Carpathian spruce top.
The limited run will be signed by Gilmour and priced at $5,499 each.