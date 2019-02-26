Mark Hollis, lead singer and songwriter with influential ‘80s band Talk Talk, dies aged 64

Mark Hollis, the lead singer and principal songwriter of acclaimed ‘80s band Talk Talk, has died at the age of 64, it’s being reported.

Talk Talk were formed in 1981 and were initially part of the New Romantic movement, scoring a bit hit in 1984 with It’s My Life, taken from their second album of the same name. Further commercial success came in 1986, with Life’s What You Make It, taken from The Colour of Spring.

With their later albums, 1988’s Spirit of Eden and Laughing Stock, from 1991, Talk Talk became poster boys for the burgeoning post-rock scene, with many artists that followed them citing the band as a key influence.

Talk Talk disbanded in 1992, but Hollis returned in 1998 to release his eponymous, critically-acclaimed solo album, before largely retiring from the music industry. When interviewed by Danish TV in1998 about his approach to music, he's reported to have said: “Before you play two notes, learn how to play one note, y’know. And that, it’s as simple as that really. And don’t play one note unless you’ve got a reason to play it.”

The circumstances surrounding Hollis’s death have yet to be confirmed. The news was broken by a family member on Twitter, and musicians, including former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb (aka Rustin Man) have also taken to social media to pay tribute.

RIP Mark Hollis. Cousin-in-law. Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man. Retired from the music business 20 years ago but an indefinable musical icon. Talk Talk - It's My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) https://t.co/eGRfLWHt6rFebruary 25, 2019

Posted by RustinManOfficial on

"Mark was the main songwriter of some truly great songs” @TalkTalk pic.twitter.com/beH4kGPcmAFebruary 25, 2019

RIP Mark Hollis and thanks for some of the greatest music ever madeFebruary 26, 2019

Mark Hollis captured so many of us with his haunting approach to song and the compelling ways he presented simplistic mountains of sound. He was an educator of emotion and a voice for the blood throat shadows of tomorrow. This is a loss amongst many.February 25, 2019

Goodbye Mark Hollis,We owe you so much ,I cant overstate the influence on us three as musicians and us as a band.#markhollis #talktalkFebruary 25, 2019

Mark Hollis 1955-2019 #MarkHollisRIP #TalkTalk pic.twitter.com/FgFr3qbtzKFebruary 26, 2019

Sad news about Mark Hollis. So much beautiful music https://t.co/5I8s98RI6FFebruary 25, 2019

I always wanted to meet Mark Hollis & say thank you for his music. Hope he knew how much he meant to so many of us. RIP 🖤February 25, 2019