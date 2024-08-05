"Dan's musical talent and positive spirit will be greatly missed": Howard Jones keyboardist and former Behringer video host Dan Clarke dies at 31

Dan Clarke, a keyboardist for synth-pop artist Howard Jones and former video host for Behringer, has passed away following a cardiac arrest.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dan Clarke, a truly wonderful person and a joy to collaborate with," reads a statement from Behringer on Twitter/X. "His work on the Behringer synth videos was nothing short of amazing. Dan's musical talent and positive spirit will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Dan". 

As Behringer's Global Branding Leader, Clarke was responsible for developing the company's brand and producing content for its YouTube channel, hosting demo videos for the Behringer EDGE and Solina String-Ensemble, and working on tutorials for getting started with Eurorack and using step sequencers in songwriting. 

Prior to his time with Behringer, Clarke spent nine years working for Roland UK after joining the company aged only 17. Clarke was also a member of Howard Jones' band, playing keyboards and percussion in his live performances. 

"Dan Clarke was a beloved member of my band, he brought energy and joy every night to the stage and was such great company on tour," Jones said in a statement shared on Facebook. "I'd like to dedicate our upcoming shows to him and his wonderful spirit. I will miss him so much. Words are never enough."

A talented musician and producer, Clarke also wrote and recorded his own music; listen to his 2020 single Let Go below.

Dan Burton - Let Go - YouTube Dan Burton - Let Go - YouTube
Watch On
How To Start With Eurorack - Simple Modular Setups - YouTube How To Start With Eurorack - Simple Modular Setups - YouTube
Watch On
