Marilyn Manson guitarist Scott Putesky, aka Daisy Berkowitz, dies aged 49

Scott Putesky (standing) with Marilyn Manson, Trent Reznor, Twiggy Ramirez, Madonna Wayne Gacy and Ginger Fish in 1995 (Image credit: Catherine McGann/Getty Images)

Original Marilyn Manson guitarist Scott Putesky, aka Daisy Berkowitz, has died aged 49, following a long battle with colon cancer.

The news was confirmed via Putesky’s former band Jack Off Jill’s Facebook page, which stated: “Saying goodbye to Scott, friend, band mate, artist, hero... RIP Scott - “always touched by your presence dear.”

Putesky was a lead songwriter and guitarist on Manson’s debut album, Portrait Of An American Family and 1995 EP Smells Like Children, before departing during the recording of Antichrist Superstar in 1996.

The guitarist later played in Godhead, Jack Off Jill and his Three Ton Gate project.

Manson has paid tribute to his former bandmate on Instagram, saying: “Scott Putesky and I made great music together. We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more.

“Everyone should listen to Man That You Fear in his honour. That was our favourite.”