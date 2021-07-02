‘Super’ Marc Rebillet stars in bonkers musical food commercial for a German supermarket

It’s a common stereotype that German people have no sense of humour, but clearly, someone forgot to mention that to Hamburg-based supermarket giant Edeka.

Its new ad features internet musical sensation Marc Rebillet turning his food shopping into instruments by kitting them out with touch triggers that can be used to send note information to synths, but that’s only half the story.

We suggest you just watch it to find out more. It’s certainly quite an experience, and we now know that the German word for sour cream is schmand. The rest, we’ll let you discover for yourself.

The video has now racked up more than a million views on YouTube, giving it viral status. A behind the scenes clip has been released, too.