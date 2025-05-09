“You sir, are an absolute madman. I can't imagine how long this took”: You have to see this astonishing Lose Yourself movie mash-up

News
By published

They've recreated Eminem’s Lose Yourself from 331 clips

Eminem - LOSE YOURSELF (Sung by 331 Movies!) - YouTube Eminem - LOSE YOURSELF (Sung by 331 Movies!) - YouTube
Watch On

Youtuber The Unusual Suspect is back and has uploaded another painstakingly-edited version of a popular song made up entirely of movie excerpts.

This time he’s done it with Eminem’s Lose Yourself. Using no less than 331 clips of dialogue he has compiled a version of the rapper’s 2002 hit from the 8 Mile film as ‘sung’ by a plethora of movie characters.

Among the films used are Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Usual Suspects, Gangs Of New York, Point Break, Batman Returns and, well, hundreds more. The Unusual Suspect has included a full list of the clips used in the comments section. Check it out below:

The commenters are naturally impressed, with one exclaiming: “It is INSANE how he can do this!’ and another saying: “you sir, are an absolute madman. I can't imagine how long this took to be made.”

Anyway, it tops his previous effort – a version of Billy Joel’s bonkers list song, We Didn’t Start The Fire which was recreated by a mere 257 clips. What do you mean, you missed that one? Anyway, here it is again:

Billy Joel - WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE (Sung by 257 Movies!) - YouTube Billy Joel - WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE (Sung by 257 Movies!) - YouTube
Watch On

In other Eminem news, it appears the documentary about superfans, which the rapper has co-produced and is titled (somewhat inevitably) Stans, is to premiere at the inaugural London version of the South By South West festival in June.

Announcing the film back in 2024, Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg said in a statement that: “Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans - and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“It is an absolute phenom for us to be able to present to you now our teenage aspirations in this song”: Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are living out their teenage dreams in the video for their new single featuring the ‘Voice of Rock’ Glenn Hughes

Why are parts of the Melvins’ old touring van being sold for up to $40,000?

Can you fix your guitar's frets yourself? We try three innovative approaches from MusicNomad to investigate how they might conquer a major cause of fret buzz
See more latest
Most Popular
Novation Bass Station Swifty Edition
Novation’s Bass Station II has officially entered its Swifty era, thanks to a new collaboration with a highly respected British designer
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai fistbump onstage during their show at the Valley Center, California in May 2024. They have their signature Ibanez guitars. Satch has the Chrome Boy JS1. Vai is playing his Daphne Blue PIA in Powder Blue
“It is an absolute phenom for us to be able to present to you now our teenage aspirations in this song”: Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are living out their teenage dreams in the video for their new single featuring the ‘Voice of Rock’ Glenn Hughes
Groove Synthesis 3rd Wave 8M
“We’ve carefully considered what matters most to musicians and sound designers”: Groove Synthesis announces a more compact and affordable version of its superb 3rd Wave synth
A Foo Fighters Drum Kit
Why are parts of the Melvins’ old touring van being sold for up to $40,000?
L-Acoustics DJ
L-Acoustics’ new DJ-aimed stem separation software can pull apart any stereo source and fire its elements across a 360 soundstage in the blink of an eye
Roland SH-4d
Roland releases free update to the SH-4d bringing new oscillator models and the ability to pattern chain
Thomann Synth Days
Calling all synth heads, Thomann just dropped the sale of the year with up to 80% off models from Moog, Behringer, Arturia and more
launch control xl 3
Novation's Launch Control XL 3 boasts updated hardware and sleek new design, along with MIDI connectivity for DAWless music-makers
Korg Phase8
Phase8, Korg’s ‘acoustic synth’, is finally confirmed for release, and it looks and sounds awesome
Superbooth live
Superbooth 2025 live: all the latest synth news from Berlin, as it happens