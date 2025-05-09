“You sir, are an absolute madman. I can't imagine how long this took”: You have to see this astonishing Lose Yourself movie mash-up

Eminem - LOSE YOURSELF (Sung by 331 Movies!) - YouTube Watch On

Youtuber The Unusual Suspect is back and has uploaded another painstakingly-edited version of a popular song made up entirely of movie excerpts.

This time he’s done it with Eminem’s Lose Yourself. Using no less than 331 clips of dialogue he has compiled a version of the rapper’s 2002 hit from the 8 Mile film as ‘sung’ by a plethora of movie characters.

Among the films used are Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Usual Suspects, Gangs Of New York, Point Break, Batman Returns and, well, hundreds more. The Unusual Suspect has included a full list of the clips used in the comments section. Check it out below:

The commenters are naturally impressed, with one exclaiming: “It is INSANE how he can do this!’ and another saying: “you sir, are an absolute madman. I can't imagine how long this took to be made.”

Anyway, it tops his previous effort – a version of Billy Joel’s bonkers list song, We Didn’t Start The Fire which was recreated by a mere 257 clips. What do you mean, you missed that one? Anyway, here it is again:

Billy Joel - WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE (Sung by 257 Movies!) - YouTube Watch On

In other Eminem news, it appears the documentary about superfans, which the rapper has co-produced and is titled (somewhat inevitably) Stans, is to premiere at the inaugural London version of the South By South West festival in June.

Announcing the film back in 2024, Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg said in a statement that: “Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans - and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”