Man beats Minecraft using his MIDI keyboard as a controller, creating a “nightmare” piano soundtrack

We’re sure that there are a fair few parents who wish that their kids would spend as much time practising the piano as they do playing Minecraft, but YouTuber Jachael123 has managed to combine the two. Sort of.

He managed to set up his MIDI keyboard as a Minecraft controller, then proceeded to play through the game, culminating in the slaying of the Ender Dragon.

To add to the chuckles, he also had a piano sound playing as he pressed the keys, resulting in an amusingly discordant soundtrack, one that Jachael describes as “what my nightmares sound like”.

Why? Who knows, but you can check out a condensed version of Jachael’s musical Minecraft odyssey in the video above.