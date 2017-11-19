More

Malcolm Young, AC/DC legend, dead at 64: stars react

By

Tributes to the don of rhythm guitar have been pouring in

(Image credit: George De Sota/Getty)

Malcolm Young, founder member and rhythm guitarist of AC/DC died yesterday, aged 64.

AC/DC's own statement confirmed his passing, reading, "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

"Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. 

Malcolm, job well done.

Angus Young

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavoured. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Brother Angus Young added, "It is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. 

"He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Fans and rock royalty alike were quick to pay tribute and share their memories.