Make Noise unveil the XPO Stereo Prismatic Oscillator

Make Noise, the manufacturer behind the 0-COAST synth and the Maths, Morphagene and Mimeophon modules, has announced the release of its latest product.

The XPO, or Stereo Prismatic Oscillator, is a voltage-controlled analogue oscillator module that's based around the idea of "complex circuits being controlled in multiple dimensions in the stereo field by a few powerful parameters." The XPO shares this approach with the QPAS, Make Noise's stereo filter module.

The module can deliver a variety of waveforms (sine, triangle, sawtooth, sub, and what they're calling 'spike' waves) and is equipped with some pretty serious modulation capabilities, in addition to FM and wavefolding. Where the XPO stands out, though, is its exploration of the stereo field. The module can do Pulse Width Modulation, Vari-Timbre and wavefolding in glorious stereo, making possible some brilliantly animated timbres. Watch the video above to hear some examples.

Tony Rolando, Make Noise's head honcho, shared a statement on their website regarding the inspiration behind the module and his foray into stereo PWM, singling out the Oberheim OB-8 as an influence. "I was lying awake in bed at 3 am thinking about music and synthesizers, on this early morning specifically, the voice panning of the OB-8," Tony says. "So simple, so effective. A bank of 8 analog pan-pots is tucked into the side of the instrument to let the musician choose the exact placement of each voice in the stereo field. As you play the instrument, notes may dance around your head."

We don't yet have any word on price or availability for the XPO. Find a full list of features below, or find out more on Make Noise's website.