MAKE A TRACK IN AN HOUR - Computer Music Issue 280 is Out Now!

Make a Track in an Hour

The world is full of distractions and stresses that can make it hard to find time to make music, and it’s easy for production to take a back seat. That’s why we’ve created this essential guide to producing tracks in under an hour so you can make time for music no matter what your schedule looks like.

Across 24 step by step tutorials this issue you’ll find guides on…

We focus on bassline, drum and bass, hip-hop, trap, UK garage and country music, but most of the tips can be applied to almost any genre.

All of these tutorials use our state of the art CM Plugins suite, available FREE with Computer Music issue 280. With nearly 100 effects, utilities and instruments, you’ll find everything you need to create killer tracks, no matter the genre. For more information head to page 93 in the magazine.

FREE Compressor Plugin WORTH €120

Based on the famed industry standard Fairchild 670, Vintage Tube Compressor/Limiter model 670 (VC670) is IK Multimedia’s classic valve-based compressor/limiter. Due to its rarity, price and sophistication the Fairchild 670 is a legend amongst sound engineers, and with CM280 you can get one in your DAW for FREE.

To download VC670, simply pick up this month’s copy of Computer Music and head to FileSilo where you’ll find the download alongside a bunch of tutorial videos to help you make the most of this classic emulation.

Pete Tong Interview

In this six page interview Pete Tong reveals how he went from DJing at school parties to being an industry kingpin. He also shares his thoughts on whether or not the music industry is ‘better’ than it was, the songwriting process on his recent Classics album and the proud heritage of UK rave culture.

FREE Samples: Echo Loops and Hits

We’ve got a juicy bundle of samples available for free with this month's issue of Computer Music. You’ll get 526 echo based samples from our own experts Cyclick Samples and Groove Criminals featuring 77 delayed beats, 14 guitar chord echo one shots, 73 tempo one shots and loads more!

You’ll also get eight other packs from some of the biggest players in the sample game such as Loopmasters’ Latin Afro 2 and Ghost Syndicate’s Journey – Minimal/ Atmospheric DnB. You don’t want to miss out on this.

Producer Masterclass: Jansons

This month’s Producer Masterclass comes from Jansons, the producer and DJ behind last year’s smash hit Switch. In an exclusive video, available with CM280, Jansons breaks the track down for us sharing valuable insight on how to make a track fit for the Radio 1 playlist.

Also in this interview, Jansons breaks down his workflow, his favourite gear, and tips for newcomers on how to make it in the music biz. We also learn about his Mr Potato Head collection.

Also in this issue

Techno Duo Spektre share what’s on their hard drive

Accusonus Rhythmiq gets reviewed by our product experts

Our resident drum head Dr Beat shares the secrets to banging Half-Tempo Beats

We give our verdict on the new V-Moda M200s

Roland Cloud’s latest update - is it time to subscribe?

Dave Clews on everything you need to know about Mixolydian Mode

The latest version of Cubasis 3, Steinberg’s mobile DAW, is put to the test