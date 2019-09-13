Mackie’s ProFXv3 analogue mixers feature Onyx preamps and better USB audio interfaces

Whether you want a home studio mixer or something for live sound, Mackie reckons that its new six-strong ProFXv3 range has a model that’ll fit the bill.

A redesign of the company’s most popular analogue mixer series, the ProFX models now include Mackie’s flagship Onyx preamps for a cleaner signal path, while the new GigFX effects engine gives you 24 processors including reverbs, delays and more.

The built-in USB audio interface has also been upgraded, with sample rates of up to 192kHz now available, and 2/4 I/O meaning that you can create two mixes on your computer and send each one to the mixer. When you’re recording, a Blend knob enables you to mix between the direct signal and your DAW output for latency-free monitoring.

Other features include single-knob compression and Hi-Z switches for instrument recording.

Thanks to a new partnership with Avid, all of the ProFXv3 mixers ship with Pro Tools | First - which, it should be said, can be downloaded for free anyway - plus a collection of 23 Avid plugins. The Waveform OEM DAW is included, too, along with Tracktion Software’s DAW essentials collection plugin collection.

The ProFXv3 mixer range will be available from next month. The mixers are priced as follows: $199.99 for the ProFX6v3; $299.99 for the ProFX10v3; $429.99 for the ProFX12v3, $649.99 for the ProFX16v3; $919.99 for the ProFX22v3; and $1169.99 for the ProFX30v3.