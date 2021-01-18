Mackie’s new Onyx mixers promise premium analogue quality and multitrack USB recording

GEAR 2021: Mixers are what Mackie is best known for, and it’s just announced three new models for the Onyx range. These “premium analogue” boards have the added bonus of USB multitrack recording, so you can capture audio of up to 24-bit/96kHz quality and send it to your computer.

There are four models in the range - the Onyx8, Onyx12, Onyx16 and Onyx24 - and the numbers in their names refer to the number of channels on offer. Each mixer includes low-noise Onyx mic preamps with up to 60dB of gain, and there’s a 3-band Perkins EQ (modelled on a British EQ from ‘60s and ‘70s mixing desks) on each channel. You’ll find built-in effects, too.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

A full-colour Studio Command display is included to keep you in control, and you can also pair a Bluetooth device and stream audio into a channel. If you’re away from your computer, you can record a stereo mix to an SD card.

Each Onyx mixer comes with a sizeable software bundle that includes the Pro Tools | First and Waveform OEM DAWs and a selection of plugins.